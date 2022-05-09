Tony Ferguson Releases Statement After Brutal KO Loss At UFC 274

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has released his first statement since being knocked out by Michael Chandler at this past weekend’s UFC 274 pay-per-view.

On Saturday night, Ferguson enter Phoenix’s Footprint Center hoping to snap his three-fight losing skid and rebound into contention. In his way of doing so was former Bellator champion Chandler, who had similar goals on fight night.

In the opening round, it looked like fans of “El Cucuy” were going to be left pleased. The former interim titleholder dropped “Iron” early on, but was unable to capitalize. As it turned out, that was to be Ferguson’s one and only opening.

17 seconds into the second frame, the #7-ranked lightweight was left unconscious and face down on the canvas courtesy of one of the most brutal KOs in UFC history. With an Anderson Silva-esque front kick, Chandler recorded his second Octagon victory and moved closer to another crack at holding gold on MMA’s biggest stage.

Thankfully, Ferguson suffered no significant damage and was released from hospital following a negative CT scan. He’s now reflected on the fight and commented on the loss in a post on Twitter.

Gracious in defeat, “El Cucuy” congratulated Chandler and wished him luck in his next outing.

Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/cp6trgSPoX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

While Chandler used his time on the mic post-fight to stake his claim for a title shot and call out former two-division champion Conor McGregor, the future is more uncertain for Ferguson.

With consecutive defeats to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, and Chandler, the 38-year-old is a sizable step behind the elites at 155 pounds, and the manner of his latest setback has led many to ponder a potential retirement for the UFC legend.

What should be next for Tony Ferguson?