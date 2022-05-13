Tony Ferguson Shares Deep Reflections After UFC 274 KO Loss

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson posted a message of optimism despite suffering his fourth-straight loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Ferguson got off to a good start against Chandler in their lightweight bout on the UFC 274 main card. He knocked down Chandler early in the fight and seemed comfortable utilizing his range on the feet.

But Chandler would end the fight almost as quickly as it started with a vicious head kick knockout of Ferguson.

Ferguson was knocked out cold by the leg kick in Round 2, with many concerned about his wellbeing. After regaining consciousness, he was able to leave the Octagon and receive medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Despite suffering from the jaws of defeat for a fourth-straight time, Ferguson seems in good spirits and is looking ahead to what’s next.

In a recent Instagram post, Ferguson sent an in-depth message to his fans following his fourth-straight loss.

“NewEnergy” ThanksCoach for takin’ the time to keep me Active Crew I Took a big kick to the dome this past Saturday inside that Octagon… It put me out for a longtime It was a scary feeling not remembering anything from beginning of second round all the way until I walked up to the ambulance I thank God EVERYDAY I made the trip back to reality,” Ferguson said. “All jokes aside, I didn’t mean to scare you all, should have done things different like keep my “Hands Up & Chin Down.” My fault I lost, props to Chandler for the highlight real finish. I have many things to work on, not just competing. One Battle At A Time. I’m not perfect by any means, but I’ll continue to strive for it in-N-out of the practice room ( Perfection: an unobtainable goal).

“Someone wise once told me “Perfect practice makes perfect.” There’s always more to learn & being coachable is big. I’m Beyond greatful my movements are ok, my bones are intact & except for a slight headache in the mornings I’m glad to be back & doing what I Love (light duty) I want to be better than yesterday for sure,.. not for anyone else but for me. Making good adjustments daily, and will continue to do so- Champ -XTA2- Hometeam # Thanks For Being Great, You’re The Best Crew A Type Of Guy Like Me Could Ask For *respect* Gonna watch my fight now for the first time B# Cleared and ready to learn again.”

Ferguson’s claims that he suffered memory loss as a result of the knockout are particularly concerning. But, he seems to be on the right path towards full recovery as he looks ahead to returning to the Octagon later this year.

Ferguson’s last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 via doctor’s stoppage. Before that, he earned the interim lightweight title over Kevin Lee and also defeated Anthony Pettis in his next appearance.

UFC President Dana White said leading up to the UFC 274 event that the Ferguson/Chandler loser’s job isn’t in jeopardy. Now, Ferguson will look forward to his return and a chance to snap his recent losing skid.

