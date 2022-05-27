Tsarukyan Hopes To Outdo Michael Chandler In Mateusz Gamrot Fight

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan is hoping to produce a memorable knockout when he shares the Octagon with fellow contender Mateusz Gamrot next month.

After perhaps a longer wait than he’d desired, Tsarukyan is set to make the walk once again. In what he expects to be his main event debut, the Russian-Armenian will go toe-to-toe with Gamrot at the UFC Fight Night event scheduled for June 25.

Having won five consecutive fights, including a brutal TKO victory over Joel Álvarez earlier this year, and risen to #11 on the 155-pound ladder, Tsarukyan is looking to enter the division’s top 10 with a splash next time out, as he told MMA News’ own James Lynch in a recent interview.

Despite initially targeting those above him, including the formerly-ranked Gregor Gillespie, Tsarukyan chose to accept a bout with Gamrot, who is ranked one place below him. Nevertheless, the Polish lightweight’s victories over Jeremy Stephens and Carlos Diego Ferreira certainly showed his talents and potential.

But while he respects Gamrot’s approach, Tsarukyan doesn’t see him as a threat. After suggesting that “Gamer” knows the matchup is unfavorable for him, the 25-year-old also downplayed Gamrot’s three-fight win streak, describing his past opponents as “easy.”

“He’s a very good fight for me. He’s a ranked guy. He is confident, he doesn’t scare. He is like me, he is man, he wants to fight with everybody,” acknowledged Tsarukyan. “But he knows I am a very bad matchup for him. I have a lot more experience than him in the UFC… (His last) three fights, he beat easy (opponents).”

With that confidence in mind, Tsarukyan is looking to put an exclamation point on a victory, perhaps even in the form of a Knockout of the Year contender…

Tsarukyan Hopes To Stake His Claim For KO Of The Year

When asked how he sees the fight playing out on June 25, Tsarukyan told MMA News that while he’s hoping to get some experience fighting beyond the third round, should the bout be confirmed as a five-rounder, he’s targeting a stoppage in the fourth frame.

And that’s not just any stoppage, Tsarukyan has something special up his sleeve.

After revealing that he’s been working on a special kick for a number of years, which he plans on debuting to finish Gamrot next month, Tsarukyan suggested that it will even outdo Michael Chandler‘s recent KO of Tony Ferguson.

“I would like to fight more than three rounds, honestly. Because I haven’t had experience more than three rounds. I want to beat him in maybe fourth round, to stop him, like KO. I know it’s gonna be good KO,” claimed Tsarukyan. “I have been doing this kick since two years or three years, but I never throw during a fight. This is gonna be the first time when I throw that kick. It’s gonna be surprising… More better (than Chandler’s KO of Ferguson).”

At UFC 274, Chandler stole the spotlight away from the two title fights at the top of the slate by becoming the first man to render Ferguson unconscious. He did so with a brutal front kick, which sent “El Cucuy” sleeping to the canvas.

While the former Bellator champion perhaps thinks he’s wrapped up 2022’s KO of the Year, Tsarukyan is ready to throw a spanner in the works on June 25.

Do you think that Arman Tsarukyan can knock Mateusz Gamrot out when they share the cage on June 25?