UFC 274 Bonuses: Michael Chandler’s Epic KO Pays Off Big

The UFC 274 bonuses are in after the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona this Saturday night (May 7, 2022).

First, welterweight contender Andre Fialho took home Performance Of The Night honors for his knockout win over Cameron VanCamp. Fialho was able to put VanCamp away just over two minutes into the first round. He’ll take home an extra $50,000 for his efforts.

#UFC274 Official Result: Andre Fialho (@AndreFialhoJr1) def Cameron VanCamp by KO, Round 1, 2:35.



All Fight Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 7, 2022

Next up, the preliminary flyweight contest between Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell was announced for Fight Of The Night honors. Royval and Schnell only shared the Octagon for just over two minutes. When it was all said and done, Royval got his hand raised after a guillotine submission.

#UFC274 Official Result: Brandon Royval (@BrandonRoyval) def Matt Schnell by submission, guillotine choke, Round 1, 2:14.



All Fight Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 8, 2022

Despite there only being one winner in the bout, both men will be taking home an extra $50,000. And finally, the second Performance Of The Night bonus will be taken home by none other than Michael Chandler.

#UFC274 Official Result: Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) def Tony Ferguson by knockout, Round 2, 0:17.



All Fight Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 8, 2022

Chandler shook the mixed martial arts (MMA) world to it’s core with his second-round front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson. “Iron” will get an extra $50,000 bonus for his historic knockout, and will likely be one-half of a highlight reel that will be replayed for years to come in the sport.

