The Countdown To UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Has Officially Begun

Fight week for UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje is upon us, and the countdown to this spring showcase has officially begun.

The UFC has released their official UFC 274 Countdown video, which features the tripleheader that will be on display this Saturday, May 7, 2022.

In the main event, Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira will put up the lightweight gold for the second time as he looks to extend his incredible 10-fight winning streak. Next up for the solidified champion is the walking highlight reel and advocate for violence Justin Gaethje, who has been chomping at the bit for another shot at the title after his 2020 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As Gaethje seeks redemption, so will Rose Namajunas who will run it back with Carla Esparza seven years after Esparza became the inaugural UFC strawweight champion at Namajunas’ expense. This time, it will be Namajunas entering with the title and Esparza trying to extend her winning streak to six with the reward of championship gold awaiting her.

Finally, there will be a lightweight feature bout between fan favorites Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. Chandler and Ferguson will both attempt to put a halt to their losing streaks and no doubt put on a thriller for fans while doing so.

Here is what you can expect to see from the UFC 274 Countdown video.

“I have all the advantages over Justin Gaethje. I’m better on the feet, better on the ground, I’m better at wrestling, my mind is better than his, my spirit is better than his. I’m the champion. That’s the reality.” – Charles Oliveira

Credit: Getty Images

In the Countdown video, Oliveira’s humble beginnings and underdog roots were chronicled alongside his rise to cementing himself as the current lightweight king. And as noted in the above quote, his confidence throughout the episode was easy to detect.

“When it comes to competing, I’m a showoff. And I want to put myself in the history books as a champion of the lightweight division.” – Justin Gaethje

Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

You can’t talk about a Justin Gaethje fight without making mention of the entertainment and violence factor that is always present when he takes the Octagon. But what was spotlighted even more in this episode is Gaethje’s desire to make the most of this second chance and become a UFC world champion.

“Fighters will never admit that they have quit or whatever, but that was the first time I quit.” – Rose Namajunas

In the episode, a vulnerable Rose Namajunas opens up about her loss to Esparza seven years ago. She and her coach/fiancé Pat Barry were very reflective about the experience and discussed the growth “Thug Rose” has experienced since then en route to becoming a confident champion ahead of UFC 274.

“I’m a bigger, better version of the Carla that fought Rose seven years ago.” – Carla Esparza

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Former titleholder Carla Esparza spoke about paying her dues to make it back to the UFC title conversation and was also upfront about her game plan coming into her rematch against Namajunas.

“I’m going to be too sharp, too composed. I think he’s always there to be hit. I think he keeps his head right where I’m gonna want it. I’m going to be able to lad big shots. One of those shots is going to land right on the button, and Tony goes out.” – Michael Chandler

Credit: Getty Images

Michael Chandler is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight with Tony Ferguson. In the video, he also discusses what will be different about his approach to this fight compared to his last two Octagon outings that ended in defeat.

“I’ve been to the top. I’ve been to the bottom. But I don’t want to lose again.” – Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson revealed that he went back to his wrestling roots in preparation for his Octagon return. In the video, we get a glimpse into Ferguson’s covert training habits as of late and his determination to right the ship of his career beginning with his first outing of 2022.

UFC 274 comes to you from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. You can view the full lineup for the card below followed by the UFC’s official Countdown video. And be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 274!

(card and bout order subject to change)

UFC 274 Main Card (10:00 PM ET)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 6:00 PM)

Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Fernie Garcia vs. Journey Newson

Finally, you can check out the official UFC 274 Countdown video below!