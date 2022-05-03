UFC 274 Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje will see the UFC Lightweight and Women’s Strawweight Championships up for grabs.

The card will feature a main event between the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje. The current titleholder will look to defend his title for the second time successfully. His first title defense happened against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Dec. 11, 2021. Gaethje will try to win the undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship for the second time after losing his first opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 on Oct. 24, 2020.

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas will defend her title in a rematch against Carla Esparza in the co-main event. Esparza defeated Namajunas by submission to become the first UFC Strawweight Champion at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale on Dec. 12, 2014. The current champion hopes to get her revenge more than seven years later.

UFC 274 Fight Card

Main Card:

(C) Charles Oliveira (32-8) vs. Justin Gaethje (23-3) – Lightweight Championship Main Event

(C) Rose Namajunas (11-4) vs. Carla Esparza (18-6) – Women’s Strawweight Championship Co-Main Event

#5 Michael Chandler (22-7) vs. #7 Tony Ferguson (25-6) – Lightweight

Maurico Rua (27-12-1) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (25-16) – Light Heavyweight

Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15) – Lightweight

Prelims:

Andre Fialho (15-4) vs. Cameron Vancamp (15-5-1) -Welterweight

Randy Brown (14-4) vs. Khaos Williams (13-2) – Welterweight

#11 Macy Chiasson (7-2) vs. #15 Norma Dumont (7-1)- Women’s Featherweight

#6 Brandon Royval (13-6) vs. #9 Matt Schnell (15-6) – Flyweight

#15 Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Silva (19-7-1) – Heavyweight

Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) vs. Danny Roberts (18-5) – Welterweight

Tracy Cortez (9-1) vs. Melissa Gatto (8-0-2) – Women’s Flyweight

Kleidison Rodrigues (7-1) vs. CJ Vergara (9-3-1) – Flyweight

Ariane Carnelossi (14-2) vs. Loopy Godinez (7-2) – Women’s Strawweight

Journey Newson (9-3) vs. Fernie Garcia (10-1) – Bantamweight

When is UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje?

The event takes place on Saturday, May. 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The main card is expected to begin at 10 PM EST/7 PM PST. The prelims will take place four hours before, with the early prelims slated for 6 PM EST/3 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch UFC 274

The UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje card main card and both prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. However, the main card is Pay-Per-View only, with a cost of 74.99 and an ESPN+ subscription. The main prelims will also be aired live on ESPN at 8 PM EST/ 5 PM PST until the main card.

Tickets for UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje are still on sale on Ticketmaster, but that could change as the event date approaches. MMA News will provide an update on the event tickets.