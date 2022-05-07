Check Out The Latest Odds For UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje

It’s fight night, and we’ve got the latest odds for you as the hours draw closer to UFC 274!

Tonight, UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje takes place from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The UFC 274 main event will see Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje. The co-main event features Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight championship against Carla Esparza. And of course, we have Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson paired against one another in their 2022 debuts.

The main event was originally intended to be a lightweight title bout. For Gaethje, it still is. For Oliveira, who missed weight, the stripped ex-champion can only position himself to fight for the vacant title in his next fight should he get past Gaethje. Oliveira will enter as the betting favorite coming into his title defense against Justin Gaethje.

This is familiar territory for Justin Gaethje, who was also the underdog coming into his first title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. Gaethje lost via submission that night, but this Saturday, he will try to leave those lessons in the past by winning his first UFC championship in his home state of Arizona.

Also, despite losing to Esparza seven years ago, Namajunas sits as a moderately small favorite over “The Cookie Monster.” Both fighters have had many fights in the Octagon since their initial encounter eight years ago.

The sportsbooks are not expecting Tony Ferguson to get back in the win column, as Michael Chandler is currently the largest betting favorite on the main card at -400. Chandler will enter this fight as the biggest favorite on the card. The general consensus is that Ferguson has not looked to be the same fighter that he used to be, which has caused the betting lines to strongly favor “Iron Mike.”

In other action on the main card, Ovince Saint Preux is currently placed as a -335 favorite over Mauricio Rua. At UFC Fight Night 56 in 2014, it was Saint Preux’s striking that got it done against the former champion Rua, with Saint Preux winning via first-round knockout. Saint Preux has picked up eight UFC wins since then, and they all no doubt played a factor in him being the favorite against the 40-year-old Rua.

Also, kicking off the main card, Donald Cerrone will enter as the favorite in what may be his final UFC fight when he takes on Joe Lauzon. Cerrone will enter as a -180 favorite, with the comeback of Joe Lauzon being +168.

You can view the entire UFC 274 lineup along with the current betting odds below, courtesy of fightodds.io.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje Main Card

(PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (-132) vs. Justin Gaethje (+122)

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Rose Namajunas (c) (-200) vs. Carla Esparza (+185)

Michael Chandler (-335) vs. Tony Ferguson (+305)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (+215) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (-235)

Donald Cerrone (-180) vs. Joe Lauzon (+168)

UFC 274 Preliminary Card

(ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET)

Randy Brown (+100) vs. Khaos Williams (-110)

Macy Chiasson (+200) vs. Norma Dumont (-220)

Brandon Royval (-240) vs. Matt Schnell (+220)

Blagoy Ivanov (-140) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+130)

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card

(ESPN+ 6:00 PM)

Danny Roberts (-105) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (-115)

Tracy Cortez (-135) vs. Melissa Gatto (+125)

Kleydison Rodrigues (-320) vs. CJ Vergara (+290)

Ariane Carnelossi (+162) vs. Loopy Godinez (-172)

Fernie Garcia (-125) vs. Journey Newson (+115)

