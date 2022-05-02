UFC 274 Odds: Oliveira & Namajunas Favored To Retain Titles

As we step into fight week, MMA News has the betting odds for UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje.

This Saturday, UFC 274 takes place from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The headliner will see a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The co-main event features Rose Namajunas defending her strawweight championship against Carla Esparza. And of course, we have Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson paired against one another in their 2022 debuts.

Oliveira will not have the opportunity to say he “silenced the doubters” this time, or at least that narrative will carry much less weight now that he is the betting favorite coming into his title defense against Justin Gaethje. Also, despite losing to Esparza seven years ago, Namajunas sits as a moderately small favorite over “The Cookie Monster.”

The oddsmakers are not expecting Tony Ferguson to get back in the win column, as Michael Chandler is currently the largest betting favorite on the card at -400.

You can view the entire UFC 274 lineup along with the current betting odds below, courtesy of fightodds.io.

UFC 274 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (-172) vs. Justin Gaethje (+152)

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Rose Namajunas (c) (-200) vs. Carla Esparza (+170)

Michael Chandler (-400) vs. Tony Ferguson (+325)

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (+195) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (-325)

Donald Cerrone (-167) vs. Joe Lauzon (+147)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET)

Randy Brown (+105) vs. Khaos Williams (-125)

Macy Chiasson (+200) vs. Norma Dumont (-240)

Brandon Royval (-260) vs. Matt Schnell (+220)

Blagoy Ivanov (-152) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+132)

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 6:00 PM)

Danny Roberts (-105) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (-115)

Tracy Cortez (-170) vs. Melissa Gatto (+150)

Kleydison Rodrigues (-270) vs. CJ Vergara (+230)

Ariane Carnelossi (+152) vs. Loopy Godinez (-172)

Fernie Garcia (-152) vs. Journey Newson (+132)

What are your thoughts on the UFC 274 betting odds as they currently stand?