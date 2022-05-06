UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights

The UFC 274 pre-fight press conference took place earlier tonight, and we’ve got the highlights for you right here!

UFC 274 takes place Saturday, May 7, 2022, from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The main event will feature Charles Oliveira defending his lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje.

The co-main event will spotlight a strawweight rematch between champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza over seven years in the making.

And of course, who can forget an El Cucuy sighting? Tony Ferguson will try to snap his three-fight skid when he takes on “Iron” Michael Chandler prior to the two title fights. Buckle up, because this is one fight that could very easily steal the show.

Also on the card will be two pairs of legends squaring off when Donald Cerrone takes on Joe Lauzon to kick off the main card followed by a rematch between Ovince Saint Preux and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. You never know how many more times you’ll get to see these legends compete, which makes both contests a must-see.

Below, you can find some of the most memorable moments from tonight’s UFC 274 pre-fight press conference.

The Arrivals

Iron Mike makes his way to the stage 💪



[ @MikeChandlerMMA | #UFC274 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/860bc2GoUl — UFC (@ufc) May 6, 2022

Memorable Moments

The champ has no issue being the bad guy 🏆



[ @CharlesDoBronxs | #UFC274 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/jNzlj7i4T6 — UFC (@ufc) May 6, 2022

I wonder what Tony is thinking about right now 👀



[ #UFC274 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/dRlznj8MJM — UFC (@ufc) May 6, 2022

Coming for his 11th bonus in his 10th UFC fight 🤑



[ @Justin_Gaethje | #UFC274 Press Conference ] pic.twitter.com/rOZoH1tJIH — UFC (@ufc) May 6, 2022

The Face-Offs

The belt is on the line between the best lightweights in the world 🌎@CharlesDoBronxs vs @Justin_Gaethje



[ #UFC274 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/851nv10VGR ] pic.twitter.com/EGE9K6Xod6 — UFC (@ufc) May 6, 2022

Extended Highlights

You can view the extended highlights from today’s UFC 274 pre-fight press conference below.

Full Replay

Finally, if you’d like to experience the full UFC 274 pre-fight press conference uncut, you can do so right down below!

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com tomorrow and over the weekend for ongoing coverage of UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje!