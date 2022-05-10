UFC Rankings Report: Charles Oliveira Shakes Up P4P & Lightweight Rankings

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 274, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After defeating Justin Gaethje in the UFC 274 main event, Oliveira is getting all the respect of a champion despite being stripped due to missing championship weight. Oliveira moves up to #4, one spot ahead of Francis Ngannou who now falls to #5.

Credit: Chris Unger, Getty Images

In other changes, Aljamain Sterling now ties Jon Jones at #9 while Robert Whittaker (#14) passes up former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (#15).

Women’s Pound for Pound: After losing the strawweight title to Carla Esparza in underwhelming fashion, Namajunas drops to #4, being passed up by bantamweight champion Julianna Peña (#3). Esparza’s title win bumps her up two spots to #6, causing Jéssica Andrade (#7) and Holly Holm (#8) to fall one position. Also, Mackenzie Dern (#12) and Irene Aldana (#13) swap places in the rankings.

Credit: (Jason Silva – USA Today Sports)

Strawweight: With Carla Esparza back at the top of the strawweight throne, Rose Namajunas is now the #1 contender, with Zhang Weili dropping to #2. Yan Xiaonan now sits at #5. Additionally, Luana Pinheiro now appears in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Flyweight: Following her 10th straight victory and extending her UFC record to 4-0 after defeating Melissa Gato at UFC 274, Tracy Cortez debuts in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (#9) and Miesha Tate (#10) swap places.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja moves up to #3, and Brandon Royval’s UFC 274 victory over Matt Schnell gives him a boost up to #5. Alex Perez is now ranked #6.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: No Changes

Lightweight: Lots of changes at lightweight this week following UFC 274. Now that there is no official champion following Oliveira’s weight miss ahead of his victory over Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler’s KO over Tony Ferguson, the top 15 now looks as follows:

Charles Oliveira (-1) Dustin Poirier (-1) Justin Gaethje (-2) Islam Makhachev (-1) Michael Chandler Beneil Dariush (-2) Rafael dos Anjos (-1) Gregor Gillespie Conor McGregor Tony Ferguson (-3) Rafael Fiziev (-1) Arman Tsarukyan (-1) Dan Hooker Mateusz Gamrot (-2) Brad Riddell (-1)

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 274?