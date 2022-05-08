UFC 274 Results & Highlights: Oliveira Submits Gaethje

UFC 274 took place tonight from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Charles Oliveira faced Justin Gaethje. Once the fight begun, Oliveira was officially stripped of his UFC lightweight title and wasn’t eligible to win the belt due to missing weight by 0.5 pounds. Gaethje, however, could have become the undisputed lightweight champion with a victory.

The co-main saw Rose Namajunas look to retain her strawweight title against past foe Carla Esparza. Another feature bout showcased fan favorites Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, as both fighters attempted to snap their current losing skids.

You can check out all the results and highlights from UFC 274 below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp

Portugal’s Andre Fialho delivered the first finish of the night with a first-round KO of Cameron VanCamp in their welterweight clash. Catch the highlights below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell

In a quick but wild flyweight bout, Brandon Royval got the win against Matt Schnell after locking in a guillotine choke. Catch the highlights below.

Main Card Highlights

Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams

To open the main card, Jamaica’s Randy Brown earned a split decision victory over Khaos Williams in their welterweight bout. In round one, Williams caught Brown and and attempted a D’arce choke, but the Jamaican survived.

Round two saw Brown dominate on the feet, frustrating Williams with some slick footwork. In round three, Williams sent Brown to the canvas, but he recovered to land some big shots of his own. Catch the decision below.

Ovince Saint Preux def. Shogun Rua

In this light heavyweight clash, Ovince Saint Preux earned a split decision victory over Shogun Rua. A cagey first round saw Saint Preux take the advantage, landing a series of heavy leg kicks.

Round two continued at a plodding pace, with Saint Preux throwing body kicks and Rua showing some bursts of success, landing a few combinations. And it was much of the same in round three, with Saint Preux the busier fighter. Catch the decision below.

Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler landed what will likely be the KO of the year to defeat Tony Ferguson in their lightweight bout. A wild first round saw Ferguson rock Chandler several times, before Chandler got a huge takedown and proceeded to inflict some nasty ground and pound. Then only 17 seconds into round two, Chandler landed a spectacular soccer kick to the chin that knocked Ferguson out cold. Catch the highlights below.

Tony Ferguson leaves the cage after his #UFC274 loss and is embraced by Chuck Liddell. pic.twitter.com/zbTFIzX2IS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas

Carla Esparza regained the women’s strawweight title with a very uneventful split decision victory over Rose Namajunas. A cagey first round saw little action from both fighters. In round two, Namajunas stuffed a takedown early on, but other than that, there was very little action.

Round three saw both fighters open up a little, with Esparza getting a takedown and Namajunas landing a few sparing combinations. In round four, Esparza almost took Namajunas’ back, but Namajunas shook her off and landed a right hand. Round five saw Namajunas get a takedown late on, but otherwise, the action was very lackluster. There weren’t many of them, but you can catch the highlights below.

To the judges we go – drop your scorecards 👇 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/m8wtTqkjri — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

Charles Oliveira def Justin Gaethje

In the main event of the evening, Charles Oliveira earned an impressive first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. It was a frenetic, back-and-forth fight while it lasted. Oliveira rocked Gaethje early, before the American returned the favor, sending Oliveira to the canvas.

But soon after, the Brazilian took Gaethje’s back, landed some wicked elbows, attempted a triangle choke, and when that didn’t work, sunk in a rear-naked choke to get the win. Due to missing weight, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title before the fight, but he will now be the division’s No. 1 contender. Catch the highlights of the fight below.

Charles Oliveira hugs Justin Gaethje before their fight 🤝



STREAM #UFC274 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/BgblprK2jC pic.twitter.com/PWOHT4SnpH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 8, 2022

UFC 274 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Lightweight Title: Charles Oliveira def. Justin Gaethje via submission: R1, 3.22

Co-Main Event – Strawweight Title: Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler def. Tony Ferguson via KO: R2, 0.17

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux def. Shogun Rua via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown def. Khaos Williams via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo def. Danny Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson def. Norma Dumont via split decision (30-27×2, 28-29)

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval def. Matt Schnell via submission: R1, 2.14

EARLY PRELIMS

Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho def. Cameron VanCamp via KO: R1, 2.35

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez def. Melissa Gatto via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Flyweight Bout: CJ Vergara def. Kleydson Rodrigues via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez def. Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)

Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)