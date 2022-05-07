UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Results & Highlights

UFC 274 takes place live tonight from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, Charles Oliveira will face Justin Gaethje. Once the fight begins, Oliveira will officially no longer be the UFC lightweight champion and will not be eligible to win the title due to missing weight by 0.5 pounds. Gaethje, however, can become the undisputed lightweight champion with a victory. Should Oliveira win, his next fight will be for the vacant lightweight championship.

The co-main event carries far less pre-fight drama, as Rose Namajunas looks to retain her strawweight title against past foe Carla Esparza.

Another feature bout will showcase fan favorites Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, as both fighters attempt to snap their current losing skids.

The UFC 274 main card will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV, with the ESPN prelims starting at 8:00 PM and the early prelims kicking off at 6:00 PM ET.

As we draw closer to tonight’s event, you can check out our expert staff picks here and the controversial weigh-in results here.

You can view the full lineup for tonight’s PPV below. And be sure to check back here for all the live results and highlights from UFC 274!

UFC 274 MAIN CARD (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Lightweight Title: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje

Co-Main Event – Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (c) vs Carla Esparza

Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson

Light Heavyweight Bout: Shogun Rua vs Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown vs Khaos Williams

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs Danny Roberts

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+/UFC FIGHT PASS, 6:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs Melissa Gatto

Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues vs CJ Vergara

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Ariane Carnelossi vs Loopy Godinez

Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson vs Fernie Garcia