UFC 274 Weigh-In Drama: Oliveira Misses Weight, Title Vacated

The UFC 274 weigh-ins have wrapped up, but it wasn’t without its share of drama, as Charles Oliveira has been stripped of the lightweight title after missing weight by 0.5 pounds.

Oliveira missed weight on his first attempt, coming in at 155.5 pounds. He would then come in at the same weight on his second attempt. You can catch a glimpse at Oliveira on the scales below.

Charles Oliveira weighed in over the lightweight title fight limit at 155.5 pounds.



He will have one hour to lose the half pound ⚖️ #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/b7os9RFSuS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2022

As a result of his weight miss, the lightweight championship is now vacant. However, since Justin Gaethje successfully made weight, he is still eligible to win the title tomorrow night with a victory. In addition to being stripped of the title, Oliveira will also be fined for the miss.

Another person who missed weight today was Norma Dumont, who came in 0.5 pounds over the featherweight limit ahead of her fight against Macy Chiasson. As a result, Dumont has been fined 30% of her fight purse but the fight will proceed as scheduled.

Everyone else successfully made weight, and each scheduled bout on the card will proceed.

You can catch our staff picks for the event right here. If you missed the press conference highlights, you can get up to speed here. Want to watch the UFC‘s live official weigh-in show? You can do so right here!

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje takes place live tonight from The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. You can catch the weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com, and find full coverage of the event tomorrow right here on MMANews.com!

UFC 274 Weigh-In Results

UFC 274 MAIN CARD (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Lightweight Title: Charles Oliveira (155.5)* vs Justin Gaethje (155)

Co-Main Event – Strawweight Title: Rose Namajunas (115) vs Carla Esparza (115)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Chandler (156) vs Tony Ferguson (155.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Shogun Rua (205.5) vs Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs Joe Lauzon (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:00 PM ET)

Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Khaos Williams (170)

Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo (170.5) vs Danny Roberts (170.5)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs Norma Dumont (146.5)**

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval (125.5) vs Matt Schnell (125.5)

EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+/UFC FIGHT PASS, 6:00 PM ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov (253.5) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (258.5)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) Cameron VanCamp (170)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs Melissa Gatto (125)

Flyweight Bout: Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs CJ Vergara (126)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Ariane Carnelossi (115.5) vs Loopy Godinez (115)

Bantamweight Bout: Journey Newson (135.5) vs Fernie Garcia (135.5)