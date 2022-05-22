Dvalishvili & Brady Express Frustration With Lack Of Fight Bookings

UFC welterweight Sean Brady and bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili both recently issued pleas for a fight on their social media platforms.

Brady and Dvalishvili are both surging contenders in their respective divisions. They both have been eagerly waiting for their next UFC assignments following impressive performances in their last Octagon appearances.

As of the writing of this story, Brady lands at No. 9 in the welterweight rankings, while Dvalishvili sits at No. 6 at bantamweight.

While there has been a slew of fight announcements in recent weeks, Brady and Dvalishvili are both frustrated to be left out of the conversation. In a recent tweet, Brady made his case to get a fight booked as soon as possible.

The last guy I beat was ranked #6. Everyone in the top 10 knows me, and they don’t say my name. That’s the truth. Top10 let’s get this division moving let’s go! @bokamotoESPN @arielhelwani @JohnMorgan_MMA @ufc — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 19, 2022

“The last guy I beat was ranked #6,” Brady tweeted. “Everyone in the top 10 knows me, and they don’t say my name. That’s the truth. Top10 let’s get this division moving let’s go!”

Brady is a perfect 15-0 in his professional MMA career, and most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa last November.

Just before Brady’s tweet, Dvalishvili expressed his frustration with the lack of movement in the bantamweight division.

Someone from top 10 Bantamweight needs to call my name ! I have been ready to go since my last fight back in September. Who is ready for me ??? Lets goooo !🦾🇬🇪🇺🇸@ufc — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 19, 2022

“Someone from top 10 Bantamweight needs to call my name !” Dvalishvili pleaded. “I have been ready to go since my last fight back in September. Who is ready for me ??? Lets goooo!”

Dvalishvili most recently defeated former bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes at UFC 266. He’s also picked up wins over John Dodson and Cody Stamann on his way up the bantamweight ranks.

Brady had called out Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson for fights, but Luque was most recently booked to face Geoff Neal later this year. Thompson has appeared reluctant to accept Brady’s past callouts.

Dvalishvili has hinted at a potential move to flyweight if his teammate and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling holds on to the title.

Brady and Dvalishvili are looking to make their Octagon returns later this year, and preferably the sooner the better.

Who would you like to see Sean Brady and Merab Dvalishvili fight next?