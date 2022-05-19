UFC Officially Confirms First Visit To Paris On September 3

The UFC‘s long-awaited French debut has been confirmed, with the promotion set to get a taste of the Parisian streets on September 3.

Having taken the Octagon across Europe, which has seen events go down in England, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Germany, and Czech Republic, among others, the MMA leader is set to host a card on French soil for the very first time later this year, with Paris’ Accor Arena the destined setting.

The event was officially announced by Bruce Buffer in a video uploaded to the UFC France Twitter account. While we don’t speak French, we can imagine what the renowned announced said…

C’est l’heure!

While the names set to feature on the card are yet to be confirmed, there are some notable bouts expected to go down, one of which will likely see a hometown hero look to to thrill in front of his fellow Paris residents.

Having fallen short of undisputed championship status at UFC 270 earlier this year, Ciryl Gane will be looking to rebound in style when he returns to action. Per reports, “Bon Gamin” is expected to headline UFC Paris alongside rising heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa, who’s no doubt relishing the opportunity to bring his famed shoeyvasas to France.

After seeing Bellator heavyweights Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo headline a Paris card earlier this month in a pretty lackluster fashion, the UFC will hope to top it with their own big men later this year.

While the heavyweights look set to take center stage, the appetizer won’t be too far behind in terms of intrigue and stakes should the previously-scheduled clash between middleweight elites Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori be re-arranged for the event, as it’s expected to be.

Beyond the two fights targeted for the top of the slate, only one other matchup has come close to being confirmed, and that will see women’s flyweight Manon Fiorot, who hails from Nice, France, look to jump into title contention against #1-ranked Katlyn Chookagian.

Per BoxeMag.com, bout agreements were quickly sent out following the former title challenger’s recent victory over Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 54.

With the French presence in the UFC also including Nassourdine Imavov and Alan Baudot, as well as French-Canadians like Charles Jourdain and Marc-Andre Barriault, the Paris crowd will likely have no shortage of compatriots to cheer on from the Accor Arena stands on September 3.

