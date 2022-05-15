UFC Vegas 54 Performance Bonus Winners

Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas put on one of the best fights of 2022 and were paid for their efforts following UFC Vegas 54.

Chookagian defeated Ribas via split decision on the UFC Vegas 54 main card. It was a back-and-forth battle from start to finish and both fighters took home ‘Fight of the Night’ $50k bonuses following the event.

Chookagian, the No. 1 flyweight contender and a former title challenger, could get the next title shot against the Valentina Shevchenko/Taila Santos winner. She recently signed a new contract after entering free agency following her last win over Jennifer Maia.

Chookagian vs. Ribas wasn’t the only standout performance on the card. In the UFC Vegas 54 co-main event, light heavyweight Ryan Spann earned a statement win by choking out veteran Ion Cutelaba midway through the first round.

Spann has now won three of his last five fights despite losses to Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith. He earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his victory.

The other POTN bonus went to UFC debuting Manuel Torres, who earned a vicious first-round knockout of Frank Camacho following a series of wild exchanges.

El Loco with some serious power 👊 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/qZmdG3uxQx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Torres earned a shot in the UFC after an impressive showing on Dana White‘s Contender Series last October, with a first-round knockout of Kolton Englund. He’s now won four straight fights.

