UFC Vegas 54 Results & Highlights: Blachowicz Earns Injury-Stoppage TKO Of Rakić

UFC Vegas 54 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Tonight’s main event featured former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz taking on Aleksandar Rakić. In the co-main event, another ranked light heavyweight Ryan Spann took on powerful UFC veteran Ion Cutelaba.

You can check out all the UFC Vegas 54 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Andre Petroski def. Nick Maximov

Opening the card with a bang, Andre Petroski took just over a minute to submit Nick Maximov with an anaconda choke in their middleweight clash. Catch the submission below.

Petroski submits Maximov with the anaconda choke to start #UFCVegas54 😳 pic.twitter.com/pQS6nFMGaW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2022

Michael Johnson def. Alan Patrick

After over a year on the sidelines, Michael Johnson earned an impressive KO win over Alan Patrick in their lightweight bout. Catch the finish below.

A statement knockout by Michael Johnson 👊 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/dXVcg9r8Iu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Allan Nascimento def. Jake Hadley

In this flyweight bout, Jake Hadley took on Allan Nascimento to open the main card. Round one saw Nascimento get the takedown and dominate on the ground, but Hadley had his moments, too. It was much of the same in round two, with Nascimento getting the early takedown and showing his superiority on the ground.

Round three was a back-and-forth affair, with Hadley attempting a guillotine choke before taking Nascimento to the ground. However, the Brazilian soon gained the advantage to ground out a unanimous decision win. Catch the decision below.

That first UFC victory feeling 🙌



Allan Nascimento gets the UD win in his sophomore showing at #UFCVegas54!



[ We're LIVE on ESPN2 & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MvOZUcLw8l — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

Manuel Torres def. Frank Camacho

In a wild lightweight clash, Mexico’s Manuel Torres earned a devastating first-round TKO victory over Frank Camacho. Catch the finish below.

Katlyn Chookagian def. Amanda Ribas

Katlyn Chookagian stepped closer to a title shot by earning a split decision victory over Amanda Ribas in this women’s flyweight bout. Ribas kept Chookagian glued to the canvas for much of round one, before the American got back up and the duo traded heavy leather.

Round two saw Ribas dominate on the ground, but Chookagian landed a few heavy blows late on. And the fight stayed on the feet for much of round three, with the duo winging punches in a frenetic last minute of action. Catch the highlights below.

Davey Grant def. Louis Smolka

In this bantamweight bout, Davey Grant go the KO against Louis Smolka. Grant dominated on the feet in round one, sending Smolka to the canvas with a heavy jab. Smolka however recovered to out land Grant in round two, before taking the Englishman’s back.

But in round three, Grant immobilized Smolka with a calf kick, and when he hit the canvas, the Englishman emphatically finished the job. Catch the highlights below.

Davey Grant woke up feeling DANGEROUS 💪 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/ijNFyXRanr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba

Ryan Span got back in the win column after earning a first-round submission win against Ion Cutelaba in their light heavyweight clash. Catch the finish below.

Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakić

Jan Blachowicz is back in the light heavyweight title picture after earning a TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakić. Round one was closely contested on the feet. Rakić landed several heavy jabs and Blachowicz a series of calf kicks. The Pole also had Rakić wobbled a few times.

Rakić dominated on the ground for most of round two after landing a huge takedown early on. Then just over a minute into round three, Rakić’s knee buckled while he was backing up. Clutching his knee, the Serb fell back onto the canvas and the ref stepped in to call the fight. Catch all the highlights below.

Blachowicz with a cut under his eye after round 1 👀 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/zF5jxh8s8H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Rakic's knee gives out resulting in a victory for Blachowicz #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/7pt2dQa9Jn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Before the stoppage, the fight was as close as it gets! ✍️#UFCVegas54 https://t.co/E6QLGi3RLN — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

UFC VEGAS 54 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakić via TKO: R3, 1.11

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba via submission: R1, 2.22

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def. Louis Smolka via KO: R3, 0.49

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian def. Amanda Ribas via split decision (29-28×2), (28-29)

Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres def. Frank Camacho via TKO: R1, 3.27

Flyweight Bout: Allan Nascimento def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27×2)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson def. Alan Patrick via KO: R2, 3.22

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Candelario via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski def. Nick Maximov via submission: R1, 1.16