UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakić Takes Place Live Tonight

UFC Vegas 54 takes place live tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Tonight’s main event features former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz taking on Aleksandar Rakić. In the co-main event, another ranked light heavyweight Ryan Spann will take on powerful UFC veteran Ion Cutelaba.

Yesterday’s weigh-ins went off without a hitch, and if you missed the final face-offs, you can view them right here. You can also check out the UFC’s preview of the main event here.

The action kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with the main card beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Below, you can view the full UFC Vegas 54 lineup and viewing information.

Be sure to check back right here for all the highlights and live results!

UFC VEGAS 54 MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakić

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant vs Louis Smolka

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Amanda Ribas

Lightweight Bout: Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres

Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley vs Allan Nascimento

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+, 7:30 PM ET)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo vs Andrea Lee

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson vs Alan Patrick

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba vs Angela Hill

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov vs Andre Petroski