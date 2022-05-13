UFC Vegas 54 Weigh-In Results: Every Fighter On Target

UFC Vegas 54 takes place live tomorrow night, but first, we have the results from today’s weigh-ins!

The UFC Vegas 54 main event will feature former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz facing surging contender Aleksandar Rakić. A title shot could be looming for either competitor with a victory in the headliner. You can view the UFC’s full main-event preview here.

In the co-main event, two other lightweights will scrap it up when Ryan Spann meets Ion Cutelaba. Spann currently occupies the #13 spot in the rankings, with Cutelaba having the opportunity the LHW ranks with a big win tomorrow.

There will be another fight with potential title implications when former challenger and #1-ranked women’s flyweight Katlyn Chookagian takes on Amanda Ribas on the main card. While it may be too soon for Chookagian to get another title shot after falling to Valentina Shevchenko in a lopsided fashion in 2020, Ribas would be a fresh contender if Shevchenko remains champion after UFC 275. And beating the #1 contender could certainly fast-track Ribas toward “The Bullet.”

The action kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with the main card beginning at 10:00 PM ET. We’ve got the full weigh-in results and viewing information for you below, courtesy of UFC.com.

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205.5) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann (206) vs Ion Cutelaba (205)

Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant (135.5) vs Louis Smolka (136)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian (125.5) vs Amanda Ribas (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Frank Camacho (155) vs Manuel Torres (155.5)

Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley (125.5) vs Allan Nascimento (125.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+, 7:30 PM ET)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo (125) vs Andrea Lee (125)

Lightweight Bout: Michael Johnson (155) vs Alan Patrick (156)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Virna Jandiroba (115) vs Angela Hill (115.5)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125) vs Carlos Candelario (126)

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov (184.5) vs Andre Petroski (185)