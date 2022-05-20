UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Fight Card, How to Watch

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm will make her Octagon return this Saturday night.

Holm hasn’t fought in the UFC since her win over Irene Aldana at UFC on ESPN 16 on Oct. 3, 2020. The UFC wanted her to fight Julianna Peña and Norma Dumont last year, but Holm had suffered injuries. She returns at UFC Vegas 55 to face Ketlen Vieira, who is ranked fifth in the bantamweight division.

Vieira’s last win was against Miesha Tate on Nov. 20, 2021. A win for either Holm or Vieira, could put them in the conversation to challenge for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Check back at MMA News this weekend for our coverage of UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira.

Holly Holm, Photo Credit: Getty/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#2 Holly Holm (14-5) vs. #5 Ketlen Vieira (12-2)-Women’s Bantamweight Main Event

#14 Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) vs. Michel Pereira (27-11)-Welterweight Co-Main Event

Chidi Njokuani (21-7) vs. Dusko Todorovic (11-2)- Middleweight

Eryk Anders (14-6) vs. Jun-Young Park (13-5)- Middleweight

Polyana Viana (12-4) vs. Tabatha Ricci (6-1)- Women’s Strawweight

Prelims:

Jailton Almedia (15-2) vs. Parker Porter (13-6)-Heavyweight

Joseph Holmes (7-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-2)-Middleweight

Omar Morales (11-2) vs. Uros Medic (7-1)-Lightweight

Jonathan Martinez (15-4) vs. Vince Morales (11-5)-Bantamweight

Chase Hooper (10-2-1) vs. Felipe Colares (10-3)-Featherweight

Elise Reed (5-1) vs. Sam Hughes (6-4)-Women’s Strawweight

When is UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira?

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira takes place on May. 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is expected to begin at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.