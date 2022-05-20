UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Fight Card, How to Watch

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm will make her Octagon return this Saturday night.
Holm hasn’t fought in the UFC since her win over Irene Aldana at UFC on ESPN 16 on Oct. 3, 2020. The UFC wanted her to fight Julianna Peña and Norma Dumont last year, but Holm had suffered injuries. She returns at UFC Vegas 55 to face Ketlen Vieira, who is ranked fifth in the bantamweight division.
Vieira’s last win was against Miesha Tate on Nov. 20, 2021. A win for either Holm or Vieira, could put them in the conversation to challenge for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
Check back at MMA News this weekend for our coverage of UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira.
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs Vieira Card
(Final card & bout order subject to change)
Main Card:
- #2 Holly Holm (14-5) vs. #5 Ketlen Vieira (12-2)-Women’s Bantamweight Main Event
- #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-5) vs. Michel Pereira (27-11)-Welterweight Co-Main Event
- Chidi Njokuani (21-7) vs. Dusko Todorovic (11-2)- Middleweight
- Eryk Anders (14-6) vs. Jun-Young Park (13-5)- Middleweight
- Polyana Viana (12-4) vs. Tabatha Ricci (6-1)- Women’s Strawweight
Prelims:
- Jailton Almedia (15-2) vs. Parker Porter (13-6)-Heavyweight
- Joseph Holmes (7-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-2)-Middleweight
- Omar Morales (11-2) vs. Uros Medic (7-1)-Lightweight
- Jonathan Martinez (15-4) vs. Vince Morales (11-5)-Bantamweight
- Chase Hooper (10-2-1) vs. Felipe Colares (10-3)-Featherweight
- Elise Reed (5-1) vs. Sam Hughes (6-4)-Women’s Strawweight
When is UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira?
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira takes place on May. 21 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main card is expected to begin at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.
How to Watch
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.