Fighters React To Pereira Outlasting Ponzinibbio At UFC Vegas 55

Michel Pereira is now on a five-fight win streak after defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55 tonight.
Pereira earned a razor-thin split decision victory in what was an absolute war with Ponzinibbio. Round one took place on the feet, with Pereira getting the best of the action. And the Brazilian continued to cause problems for Ponzinibbio in round two before the Argentine answered with some huge strikes and a late takedown.
Then in round three, both fighters emptied the gas tank as they went back and forth trading huge strikes, putting on a display that is surely a contender for round of the year. With this win over the #14-ranked welterweight Ponzinibbio, we can expect Pereira to enter the division’s top 15 in the coming days.
You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.
This was Michel Pereira’s fifth win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Pereira’s victory over Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55.
UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Results & Highlights
