Fighters React To Pereira Outlasting Ponzinibbio At UFC Vegas 55

Michel Pereira is now on a five-fight win streak after defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55 tonight.

Pereira earned a razor-thin split decision victory in what was an absolute war with Ponzinibbio. Round one took place on the feet, with Pereira getting the best of the action. And the Brazilian continued to cause problems for Ponzinibbio in round two before the Argentine answered with some huge strikes and a late takedown.

Then in round three, both fighters emptied the gas tank as they went back and forth trading huge strikes, putting on a display that is surely a contender for round of the year. With this win over the #14-ranked welterweight Ponzinibbio, we can expect Pereira to enter the division’s top 15 in the coming days.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

𝑨𝑺 𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑫 𝑨𝑺 𝑨𝑫𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑺𝑬𝑫 👏



Who do you think takes it? 🤔 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/WYbKV8nWCR — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

This was Michel Pereira’s fifth win in a row.

Gonna need some ice packs after this brawl 😬 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/fo0kMFiiOo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Pereira’s victory over Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55.

Parabéns Michael Pereira — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 22, 2022

Man what a war — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 22, 2022

What a fight! That was an absolute slugfest.Props to both fighters for putting the fans on their feet!!!!! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) May 22, 2022

What a 3rd round 👏🏽 I appreciate the effort #UFCVegas55 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 22, 2022

Holy hell! That was a intense fight. These boys both wanted to win! #ufcvegas55 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) May 22, 2022

The size difference is stunning. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 22, 2022

This is a great freaking fight! #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 22, 2022

That’s actually a great callout. That would be an awesome fight! Masvidal vs Pereira. Sold! — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 22, 2022

Fight of the night for sure #ufcvegas55 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) May 22, 2022

What an absolute war. FOTN!!! #UFCVegas55 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 22, 2022

UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 55. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.