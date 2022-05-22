UFC middleweight Chidi Njokuani earned his second straight post-fight bonus with an elbow strike knockout over Dusko Todorovic at UFC Vegas 55.

Njokuani fought off a series of Todorovic takedown attempts to get the fight back to the feet. A well-renowned kickboxer, he was able to move Todorovic to the clinch before landing a right elbow strike that sent Todorovic unconscious.

Check out Njokuani’s finish below.

Earlier this year, Njokuani earned another performance bonus for his TKO over Marc-Andre Barriault in his UFC debut. He earned a shot in the UFC following an up-and-down tenure in Bellator, followed by a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Njokuani wasn’t the only one who cashed in after scoring a big finish. Featherweight prospect Chase Hooper got back on track in his UFC career with a third-round TKO win over Felipe Colares on the prelims.

Hooper had been away from the Octagon for nearly a year since his loss to Steven Peterson at UFC 263. The 22-year-old showed massive improvements with his striking after being well-known for years as a grappling-first athlete.

In the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event, welterweights Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira put on a three-round war at the UFC Apex. After 15 minutes of action, Pereira earned a split decision to win his fifth straight fight.

Gonna need some ice packs after this brawl 😬 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/fo0kMFiiOo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2022

The bout earned ‘Fight of the Night’ with both Pereira and Ponzinibbio earning an extra $50k each.

Pereira has picked up wins over the likes of Niko Price, Khaos Williams, and Andre Fialho since losing two of his first three UFC fights.

The UFC Vegas 55 main event featured a split-decision win for Ketlen Vieira over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

What are your thoughts on Chidi Njokuani and the rest of the UFC Vegas 55 performance bonus winners?