UFC Vegas 55 Results & Highlights: Vieira Outworks Holm

UFC Vegas 55 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event featured top-5 women’s bantamweights Holly Holm (#2) and Ketlen Vieira (#5). In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio took on Michel Pereira in what threatened to be a very combustible welterweight encounter.

You can catch all the the UFC Vegas 55 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed

In the opening bout of the evening, Sam Hughes got it done via TKO in her women’s strawweight bout with Elise Reed. Catch the finish below.

Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares

Chase Hooper earned a TKO finish of Felipe Colares in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Uros Medic def. Omar Morales

In this lightweight clash, Uros Medic earned an impressive TKO victory over Omar Morales. Catch the finish below.

Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter

Making his heavyweight debut, Brazil’s Jailton Almeida earned his tenth career submission win against Parker Porter. Catch the finish below.

Almeida gets his 10th career win by submission 😤 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/YjARej0mH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2022

Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski

In this middleweight bout, Joseph Holmes got it done in the first round with a rear-naked choke submission of Alen Amedovski. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Junyong Park def. Eryk Anders

In this middleweight bout, Junyong Park got back into the win column with a split decision victory over Eryk Anders. Both men had success on the feet in round one, with Anders coming out on top. In round two, Anders continued to get the better of Park on the feet, before landing a takedown. Round three saw Park have more success on the feet and do just enough to get the win. Catch the decision below.

By SD, Junyong Park takes the win! 👏🐢 What did your scorecards look like?? #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/9V7WyRKRzO — UFC (@ufc) May 21, 2022

Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana

In this women’s strawweight bout, Tabatha Ricci earned a unanimous decision victory over Polyana Viana. In round one, Viana attempted a few guillotine chokes and got the better of the stand up. Round two saw Ricci bounce back, landing two takedowns. And in round three, Ricci landed two more takedowns to round out the win. Catch the decision below.

Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic

In this middleweight bout, Chidi Njokuani landed a huge elbow out of nowhere to KO Dusko Todorovic. Catch the finish below.

Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio

In what was an absolute war, Michel Pereira earned his fifth win in a row with a split decision victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio in their welterweight bout. Round one took place on the feet, with Pereira getting the best of the action.

And the Brazilian continued to cause problems for Ponzinibbio in round two, before the Argentine answered with some huge strikes and a late takedown. In round three, both fighters kept up a grueling pace as they went back and forth trading punches. Catch the highlights below.

𝑨𝑺 𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑫 𝑨𝑺 𝑨𝑫𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑺𝑬𝑫 👏



Who do you think takes it? 🤔 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/WYbKV8nWCR — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

Gonna need some ice packs after this brawl 😬 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/fo0kMFiiOo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2022

Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm

In the main event of the evening, Ketlen Vieira made a case for facing the bantamweight champ next with a split decision win over Holly Holm. Holm kept Vieira against the fence for much of round one and landed a takedown that kept the Brazilian down only briefly. But in round two, Vieira came within a whisker of choking Holm out on the feet.

In round three, both fighters had their moments, with Vieira rattling Holm late on. Round four stayed on the feet and saw Holm knock Vieira to the canvas with a huge kick to the midriff, but the Brazilian also landed some heavy strikes. And it remained very competitive in round five, as Holm and Vieira traded some huge strikes. Catch the highlights below.

Off to the judges score cards. Final predictions – who you got? 🤔 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/Ff1e0dCefV — UFC (@ufc) May 22, 2022

After a 5 round battle, Ketlen Vieira defeats Holly Holm at #UFCVegas55 💪 pic.twitter.com/uyK7Wsb0HI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2022

UFC VEGAS 55 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira def. Holly Holm via split decision (48-47×2, 47-48)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Michel Pereira def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani def. Dusko Todorovic via KO: R1, 4.48

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Tabatha Ricci def. Polyana Viana via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park def. Eryk Anders via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes def. Alen Amedovski via submission: R1, 1.04

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida def. Parker Porter via submission: R1, 4.35

Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic def. Omar Morales via TKO: R2, 3.05

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper def. Felipe Colares via TKO: R3, 3.00

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Sam Hughes def. Elise Reed via TKO: R3, 3.52