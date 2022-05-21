UFC Vegas 55 Results & Highlights: Holm vs. Vieira

UFC Vegas 55 takes place live tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will feature top-5 women’s bantamweights Holly Holm (#2) and Ketlen Vieira (#5). In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Michel Pereira in what should prove to be a very combustible welterweight encounter.

The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card starts at 7:00 PM ET. The weigh-ins went off without a hitch yesterday, which you can view here. You can also check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the UFC Vegas 55 lineup here.

You can follow all the the UFC Vegas 55 highlights and results as they happen right here!

UFC VEGAS 55 MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET On ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Michel Pereira

Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani vs Dusko Todorovic

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana vs Tabatha Ricci

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Junyong Park

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:00 PM ET On ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes vs Alen Amedovski

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter

Lightweight Bout: Omar Morales vs Uros Medic

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez vs Vince Morales

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs Felipe Colares

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed vs Sam Hughes