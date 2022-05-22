Photos: Official Scorecards For The UFC Vegas 55 Main Card

The main card for UFC Vegas 55 featured four decisions and some controversial scorecards, particularly in the women’s bantamweight main event between Ketlen Vieira and Holly Holm.

Ketlen Vieira claimed a narrow split-decision victory for the biggest win of her career against former champion Holly Holm. The Brazilian earned 48-47 cards from two judges, while the third judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Holm.

The third round of the fight ended up being the difference on the scorecards, likely due to Vieira appearing to rock Holm late in the round. She also very nearly submitted the former champion in the second round.

In the co-main event, Michel Pereira improved his welterweight win streak to five with his own split-decision over Santiago Ponzinibbio. All three judges agreed that Pereira took the first round, but rounds two and three were much less clear. Pereira ended up walking away with a 30-27 and 29-28 scorecard to get the victory.

The results of the main and co-main events brought the event full-circle, as the main card opening bout between middleweights Eryk Anders and Junyong Park also went to a split decision. Park ended up getting the nod in a back-and-forth fight where none of the three rounds received a unanimous score from the judges.

In the only unanimous decision on the main card, Tabatha Ricci picked up her second UFC victory against fellow Brazilian Polyana Viana. “Baby Shark” won rounds 2 and 3 on all three judge’s scorecards.

The only fight of the UFC Vegas 55 main card to not go the distance was the middleweight bout between Chidi Njokuani and Duško Todorović. After Todorović was able to use his wrestling to control the majority of the opening round, Njokuani landed a vicious elbow to get the knockout victory.

