UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira Weigh-In Results – All Fighters On Target

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira are in, and everything is set for tomorrow’s event after all fighters successfully made weight.

The main event will feature top-5 women’s bantamweights Holly Holm (#2) and Ketlen Vieira (#5). In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will face Michel Pereira in what should prove to be a very combustible welterweight encounter.

All the action takes place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET, and the main card starts at 7:00 PM ET. You can check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the UFC Vegas 55 lineup right here.

MMA News will bring you all the live results and action tomorrow night. Below, you can view the full weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC VEGAS 55 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm (135.5) vs Ketlen Vieira (136)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5) vs Michel Pereira (170)

Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185) vs Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (116) vs Tabatha Ricci (115)

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Junyong Park (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (185) vs Alen Amedovski (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida (224) vs Parker Porter (265)

Lightweight Bout: Omar Morales (155.5) vs Uros Medic (156)

Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs Vince Morales (136)

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (145) vs Felipe Colares (145)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Elise Reed (115) vs Sam Hughes (115.5)