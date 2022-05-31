UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will clash at UFC Vegas 56. Both fighters are looking to rebound from losing their last fight.

Volkov hopes to climb back into the top five of the UFC Heavyweight rankings with a win this Saturday. He lost his last fight to Tom Aspinall by submission at UFC London on Mar. 19. The loss pushed Volkov down the rankings from sixth to seventh. A win over Rozenstruik would keep him at his current rank, but it could also lead to fighting someone in the top five next.

Rozenstruik is looking to get on a winning streak with a win over Volkov. Since his knockout loss to current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 249, he’s won two out of his last four fights. His most recent loss was against Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision at UFC 266. An impressive win over Volkov would move him up the rankings and closer to re-entering title contention.

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#7 Alexander Volkov (34-10) vs. #8 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3)- Heavyweight Main Event

#10 Dan Ige (15-5) vs. #13 Movsar Evloev (15-0)- Featherweight Co-Main Event

Mike Trizano (9-2) vs. Lucas Almeida (13-1)- Featherweight

Karine Silva (14-4) vs. Poliana Bothelo (8-4)- Women’s Flyweight

Alonzo Menifield (11-3) vs. Askar Mozharov (25-7)- Light Heavyweight

Felice Herrig (14-9) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-7)- Women’s Strawweight

Prelims:

Joe Solecki (11-3) vs. Alex Da Silva (21-3)- Lightweight

Daniel Argueta (8-0) vs. Damon Jackson (20-4-1)- Featherweight

Ode Osbourne (10-4) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (4-3)- Flyweight

Niklas Stolze (12-5) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (8-1)- Lightweight

Johnny Munoz (11-1) vs. Tony Gravely (22-7)- Bantamweight

Jeff Molina (10-2) VS. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6)- Flyweight

Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2) vs. Andreas Michailidis (13-5)- Welterweight

Erin Blanchfield (8-1) vs. JJ Aldrich (11-4)- Women’s Flyweight

When is UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik takes place on Jun. 4 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is expected to begin at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 1 PM EST/10 AM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch

UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.