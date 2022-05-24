Ukrainian Boxing Champion Killed Fighting On Front Line In Russian War

Ukrainian boxer Oleg Prudky unfortunately lost his life while defending his home country in the Russian war.

Mirror.co.uk reports that Prudky, the World Series of Boxing competitor and ex-Ukrainian champion, died fighting on the front line in his country’s war against Russia. Prudky was also a member of the Ukrainian Otamans team, competing all around the world representing his country, including winning several European championships.

Prudky never competed professionally, but did compete as a semi-pro, which is known as the WSB at super-lightweight. An estimated 6,000 Ukrainians are expected to have lost their lives to the ongoing conflict with Russia, 256 of them being children.

The Cherasky Boxing Federation took to their Instagram page to release a statement on Prusky’s passing.

“Another tragedy in our boxing family. One of the best boxers of Cherkasy region, Oleg Prudky, died in the East… The boxing family of Cherkasy region expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends. Rest in peace!”

Cherasky Boxing Federation president Serhiy Tyshchenko also released a statement.

“I remember now how your coach told you how eager you were to do boxing and cycling for tens of kilometres to get to training.

“I remember how we supported you at the competitions of ‘Ukrainian Atamans’, then a whole bus from Cherkasy came to support you and you won! Everyone remembers your incredible fights.

“You are the first in the history of Cherkasy boxing to win gold in the 60kg weight category. Oleg was a two-time champion of Ukraine and a master of sports of international class.

“Your victories and achievements are hard to count, you were a very persistent and hard-working athlete, you trained a lot. You have been a worthy example for future generations.

“It is very difficult to accept such news every day – an irreparable loss for our boxing family. I express my sincere condolences to the boxer’s family. Cursed war, takes away the best sons of Ukraine! Eternal memory, rest in peace friend! Heroes do not die!”

Prudky was amongst several sportsman who opted to stay back and defend their country. World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk also stayed behind to defend the land, before being granted leave to go and train for his upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua.

Lightweight star Vasily Lomachenko also opted not to fight George Kambosos Jr for the unified titles, instead staying behind to defend his country. Also, Bellator MMA star Yaroslav Amosov stayed behind as well rather than fight Michael “Venom” Page in London earlier this month.

What are your thoughts on this tragic story?