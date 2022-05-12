Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness Targeted For June 25 UFC Event

UFC featherweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov is set for his latest challenge inside the Octagon, as he’ll meet Nate Maness at an upcoming UFC Fight Night.

On June 25, Umar, the cousin of lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be looking to extend his perfect record at the expense Tennessee native Maness, who has fallen to defeat just once in his professional career.

News of the bout, expected to take place inside Las Vegas’ Apex facility, was first reported by MMA News’ James Lynch.

Per sources Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) vs. Nate Maness (14-1) in the works for UFC Fight Night card June 25 in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/hufLfHcOd2 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) May 12, 2022

Nurmagomedov (14-0) has had an impressive start to his Octagon career, recording back-to-back submission victories over Sergey Morozov and UFC veteran Brian Kelleher, the latter of whom fell to the Russian at March’s UFC 272 pay-per-view.

With the pair of finishes, the 26-year-old added numbers six and seven to his submission tally, which is comprised of six rear-naked chokes and one Peruvian necktie. He’ll look to add another stoppage to his résumé this summer.

In his way of doing so will be Maness (14-1), whose sole defeat to MMA Factory product Taylor Lapilus is all that separates his record from Nurmagomedov’s. Since joining the UFC in 2020, “Mayhem” has gone 3-0, a record that includes a TKO win against Tony Gravely and a submission victory over Luke Sanders.

Having not competed since last September, Maness will be looking to open his 2022 account by halting the surge of the highly-touted Nurmagomedov. But with Umar being spurred on by Khabib and the rest of the American Kickboxing Academy team, adding the first blemish to his record will be no easy task.

The fights currently expected to take place on the June 25 card are as follows:

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (welterweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi (flyweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira (middleweight)

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nate Maness (featherweight)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Tyson Nam (flyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov (bantamweight)

TJ Brown vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (featherweight)

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s strawweight)

Cody Durden vs. JP Buys (flyweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot (heavyweight)

Who do you think will have their hand raised at the June 25 UFC Fight Night, Umar Nurmagomedov or Nate Maness?