Kamaru Usman Justifies Canelo Callout With Masvidal KO

Kamaru Usman thinks the proof is in the pudding when it comes to his callout of Canelo Álvarez for a boxing match.

The UFC welterweight champion has been campaigning for a boxing bout with the Mexican star for some time now. However, those pleas seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as neither Canelo nor UFC President Dana White seems too keen on making that fight a priority at the moment.

That hasn’t deterred Usman, who continues to press for the fight. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Usman hit back at critics who say he has no business being inside the boxing ring against an opponent such as Álvarez.

“You would think I train on how to punch people’s faces,” Usman said. “I put in work. I put in work each and every day, whether it’s boxing or kickboxing. We put in the time. With that time, I’m confident in my abilities.

“Listen, when I said, ‘Hey, Jorge Masvidal, you said you wanted a full camp, that you were going to be able to take me out with a full camp.’ I said, ‘Hey, this time I’m going to knock your head to the moon and I’m going to do it.’

“After I went out there and dealt with [Gilbert] Burns, I got him back and said, ‘Masvidal, you’re next. I’ll give you another shot, I’ll give you a full camp and I’m knocking your head to the moon this time.’

“Everyone said, ‘Masvidal’s the best boxer in MMA.’ I sent him to the shadow realm. I think he’s still up there.”

Usman said he’s confident in his abilities, especially his striking, pointing to what he’s done against strikers such as Jorge Masvidal in the past as prime examples.

Within mixed martial arts (MMA), Usman is undoubtedly one of the most dominant forces inside the Octagon. The current reigning welterweight king is undefeated in the UFC and has put together an impressive 19-fight win streak since his first pro loss in 2013.

After capturing the welterweight throne in 2019, Usman has successfully defended his title five times. With that, he’s hoping to get a shot at Canelo, which would not only do wonders for his bank account but also his legacy should he pull off the impossible.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman and his campaign to fight Canelo? Do you want to see it? Let us know down below!

Quotes via MMA Fighting