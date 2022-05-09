Usman: No One Is Justified In Doing What Masvidal Did To Covington

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has weighed in more in-depth on the alleged Jorge Masvidal/Colby Covington altercation in Miami.

The beef between Covington and Masvidal is far from settled following their UFC 272 grudge match. Covington earned a unanimous decision win as he moves closer to a potential third fight with Usman.

Just days after the fight, the two 170lb stars came face-to-face once again outside of a Miami-area restaurant. Masvidal allegedly orchestrated a surprise assault on Covington as he was leaving the restaurant and faces felony battery and criminal mischief charges stemming from the incident.

Usman is no stranger to Covington and Masvidal. He has defeated both of them twice over his UFC career, which resulted in him earning the top UFC pound-for-pound spot.

The altercation allegedly stemmed from Covington’s pre-fight trash talk regarding Masvidal’s ex-wife and children. Despite Covington arguably crossing the line of mental warfare, Usman doesn’t think Covington’s words warranted the assault.

“I don’t think anyone has justification to do that,” Usman said in a UFC 274 guest interview. “It’s like two guys in here right now started fighting, there’s no justification for that. As a man, you should be able to use your words as your parents would say, but if you can sign contracts in the UFC, step in the cage and handle business.”

Usman isn’t the only combat sports athlete to criticize Masvidal for his alleged actions. Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul are among the names who have questioned the incident.

The investigation into the alleged incident involving Masvidal and Covington is ongoing, and Masvidal isn’t in police custody after posting bail.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman’s comments?