Valentina Shevchenko Breaks Down Taila Santos To Her Face

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko recently assessed the threat of upcoming opponent Taila Santos during a face-to-face virtual press conference.

Shevchenko has sat on the 125-pound throne since winning the vacant belt with a victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2018. Since then, “Bullet” has brushed aside six challengers, including Jessica Eye, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, and Jéssica Andrade.

With her motivation and hunger to retain her place at the top of the ladder as high as ever, Shevchenko will look to add a seventh championship defense to her résumé at UFC 275, scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 11.

In the pay-per-view’s co-main event, the champion will go toe-to-toe with #4-ranked contender Santos, who has won four straight to secure her first shot at UFC gold.

Ahead of next month’s blockbuster event, both women appeared on a virtual press call together, during which Shevchenko broke down the latest challenger to her dominant rule, while Santos listened on.

“I think that she is a very strong fighter. She has like, a lot of physical power, and everything,” assessed Shevchenko. “Another thing, fighting for the title, it requires to be the best from the other girls, who are like, behind her. That’s why it’s always — I am preparing my best, my 100% for everything… I respect all my contenders, all my opponents, and this makes me, not underestimate their skills, but also seeing their weak sides.”

Shevchenko Dismisses Santos’ Ground Confidence

Later in the face-to-face presser, Santos was asked what she believes her key to victory will be on June 11. The Brazilian identified the need to take the fight to the ground as the most important aspect in her quest for gold.

It’s safe to say that the champion disagrees with that notion.

When asked for her response, Shevchenko noted that her previous opponents have always identified a certain area in which they can best her in but have always failed to succeed come fight night. The Kyrgyzstani anticipates the same fate for Santos in Singapore.

“It’s the same response for all my other opponents. Someone was thinking they had better striking, another was thinking they have better wrestling. But, you know, the Octagon showed them that they’re wrong,” said Shevchenko.

“And this is like, the most important part of this contest, this fight, to see the frustration on their face when they understand they’re not better.”

“I don’t have any issues to fight on the ground, standup, wrestle; whichever, because being UFC champion, MMA champion, it requires a lot of skills, a lot of abilities. You cannot be a one-sided fighter… I’m ready for anything,” concluded Shevchenko.

Who do you think will leave Singapore with the flyweight gold, Valentina Shevchenko or Taila Santos?