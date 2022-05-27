Valentina Shevchenko Explains Reason For Nine-Month Layoff

Valentina Shevchenko is ready to make her return to the UFC Octagon for the first time in 2022.

The UFC flyweight belt will once again be in the line at the upcoming UFC 275 fight card in June. Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will be faced with the task of defending her title once again when she takes on challenger Taila Santos.

This will be the seventh title defense for Shevchenko, who is now undefeated in her last ten fights at 125 pounds. However, Shevchenko has not fought since September of last year, marking one of the longest layoffs of her UFC career.

For the last several years Shevchenko has made it to the Octagon twice a year. This bout at UFC 275 will be her first trip in 2022 and the reason for the delay was an injury and some traveling. She explained exactly what was wrong and how the recovery has gone in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“It was a little injury that I had in my foot after the last fight, and it required four weeks no training, no bothering foot. But it’s been fine, it’s healed all the way up. And then we had travel to Kyrgyzstan,” Shevchenko explained. “For four months we were visiting home. It’s definitely a little delay this time. Then, when I was ready, it was in February. I reached out to UFC and said, ‘I am ready now.’ This (June 11) was the date I was offered.”

Shevchenko has proven to be unstoppable since winning the flyweight belt. She has been so dominant that some people have been calling for her to try her hand at the bantamweight belt once again.

She did challenge for the bantamweight belt back in 2017, but since finding her home in the flyweight division, “The Bullet” has not seemed interested in a move up again….that is perhaps until after UFC 275, as Shevchenko has expressed some interest in fighting the winner of the scheduled bout between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.

But before potentially trying for dual-champion status, Shevchenko must first get past Santos next month.

Do you think the long layoff will affect Valentina Shevchenko in her next title defense against Taila Santos?