Shevchenko Says Year-End Bout Vs. Nunes/Peña Winner Very Possible

UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has a matchup with either Amanda Nunes or Julianna Peña on her radar.

Shevchenko is set to make her next flyweight title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275 on June 11. She’s won eight in a row since losing to Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 215 via a split decision.

A trilogy between Shevchenko and Nunes has been talked about for a while, and Shevchenko seems open to the idea of going back to 135lbs for a chance to become a two-weight world champion. Peña and Nunes will fight in a title rematch at UFC 277 on July 30.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Shevchenko was asked if a bantamweight title matchup could be next following UFC 275.

“I think so,” Shevchenko said. “There’s also always a chance. Definitely the bigger fight, the better.”

Shevchenko has lost twice to Nunes but defeated Peña via second-round submission in Jan. 2017. She went on to earn the vacant flyweight title over Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 231 and has competed at 125lbs since her second loss to Nunes.

When pressed further on the idea of a fight against the Peña/Nunes winner, Shevchenko seemed confident about the chances of it coming to fruition.

“I think by the end of the year, it’s going to be a good fight. But we also have to see,” Shevchenko continued. “Miesha Tate is coming to 125, it’s in July. So many things can happen and anything can change.

“I think it’s possible. It’s very, very, very possible.”

Shevchenko isn’t lacking confidence ahead of potential rematches with Nunes and Peña. She recently claimed that she could defeat both bantamweights at the same time in the Octagon.

If Shevchenko can retain her title once again over Santos, we could be on the verge of seeing her move back up to bantamweight for a potential superfight.

Do you want to see Valentina Shevchenko challenge for the UFC bantamweight title later this year?