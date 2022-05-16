Velasquez Denied Bail, Victim Says He ‘Doesn’t Respect Human Life’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been denied bail for the second time since his incarceration earlier this year.

Velasquez was arrested on February 28 for attempted, premeditated murder. The charges came after the 39-year-old allegedly pursued and intended on shooting a man, later revealed to be Henry Goularte, who is reported to have molested a relative of Velasquez.

After seemingly shooting the individual’s step-father Paul Bender, who was in the vehicle at the time, the Salinas native was apprehended and charged. If found guilty, Velasquez could serve 20 years behind bars.

In early March, Velasquez was denied bail, with Judge Shelyna Brown deeming the release of the former UFC star to pose too much danger. At the latest bail hearing, which took place in San Jose on Monday, May 16, the same judge denied Velasquez bail once again.

Per MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, Judge Brown reminded that, “The court is not ruled by community opinion at all… It is ruled by the law,” seemingly referencing the outpouring of support that has come in for Velasquez, both from his MMA peers and the sport’s fanbase.

The decision comes despite defense attorney Mark Geragos confirming that the 39-year-old would be willing to post $1 million bail, be electrically monitored, and agree to the presence of a supervisor at all times.

Judge Shelyna Brown denies Cain Velasquez bail.



"The court is not ruled by community opinion at all. … It is ruled by the law." — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 16, 2022

With their fellow MMA star potentially facing a lengthy jail sentence, a number of fighters and notable names in the sport have expressed their support of Velasquez across the past few months.

As well as sending personal messages and thoughts on the incident on social media and in interviews, the likes of UFC President Dana White, former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, reigning welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman, and former two-division king Henry Cejudo, along with over 30 others, penned letters calling for Velasquez’s release.

With Judge Brown’s latest comments, it seems that the outside support is having little impact on securing Velasquez’s return home.

Bender Claims “Velasquez Has No Respect For Human Life”

During the hearing, Paul Bender, the man Velasquez is accused of shooting, spoke via video call. During his speech to the court, Goularte’s step-father reportedly named a severed brachial artery and nerve as the injuries caused by Velasquez in the incident.

In a comment that directly contrasts the efforts of those looking to secure the former UFC champion’s release, Bender also suggested that Velasquez’s attack proved that he has “no respect for human life,” and has left him scared for the safety of him and his family.

Bender says Velasquez severed his brachial artery and nerve, causing damage to 3 fingers on his right hand. He is no longer able to work, he says.



"Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life. … I am fearful for my life as well as the lives of my family." — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 16, 2022

With the latest ruling, the UFC legend will remain in jail while he awaits a trial. Given the support that he’s received both online and in-person outside the court, it stands to reason that the latest setback in the “Free Cain” movement will keep Velasquez’s situation at the forefront of MMA discussion.

What are your thoughts Cain Velasquez being denied bail again?