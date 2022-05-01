Fighters React To Vera Outworking Font at UFC Vegas 53

Marlon Verla showed why he’s a future bantamweight title contender at UFC Vegas 53 tonight by defeating Rob Font in a contender for fight of the year.

The unanimous decision victory was Vera’s third in succession, with the 29-year-old having previously defeated Davey Grant and Frankie Edgar last year. Font, meanwhile, is now on a two-fight losing streak, having lost a decision to José Aldo in December.

The fast-paced main event bout saw both fighters exchange a high volume of strikes, with Font initially gaining the advantage. However, in round two, Vera sent Font sprawling to the canvas and almost finished him with ground and pound.

Font recovered in round three to take the advantage on the feet, but a huge knee from Vera knocked Font down and he was almost put away yet again. Font was sent to the canvas for a third time in round four thanks to a massive head kick from Vera. But the American made an admirable recovery in the final round, matching Vera on the feet before the Ecuadorian landed yet another head kick late on that seriously wobbled Font.

With this win over the #5-ranked bantamweight Font, we can expect the #8 ranked Vera to enter the division’s top five in the coming days.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

This was Marlon “Chito” Vera’s third win in a row.

Vera stunned Font with a vicious knee 👀 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/TFANDwJz0s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 1, 2022

Somehow we go the distance – who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

First main event, first main event victory ✅@ChitoVeraUFC was built for 25 minute fights 💥 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/XyyBLJBrQ2 — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Vera’s victory over Font at UFC Vegas 53.

This division is Funking GOOD!! #UFCVegas53 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022

Chito Vera is a Problem with a capital P! I got my eye on you 👀 @chitoveraUFC 🇪🇨 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022

Wow 🤩 @chitoveraUFC is putting a show ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 1, 2022

Man chito vs sandhagen would be amazing — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022

Chito is a monster #UFCVegas53 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 1, 2022

Chito continues to get better . Amazing start ! #UFCVegas53 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 1, 2022

Font and Vera is 🔥

Crazy pace for a 5 rounder #UFCVegas53 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) May 1, 2022

Got him hurt so many times and didn’t capitalize quick enough. Chito looked great but 100% could’ve got him out of there #UFCVegas53 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 1, 2022

This fight is insane. How does Chito show zero damage!? #UFCVegas53 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) May 1, 2022

Chitos nasty!!! Beast mode #UFCVegas53 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 1, 2022

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 53. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.