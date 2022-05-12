Vicente Luque Vs. Geoff Neal Targeted For August 6th UFC Fight Night

A UFC welterweight showdown between dangerous contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal is reportedly in the works for August 6th.

News of the targeted booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

In the works … Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) vs. Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) for a UFC Fight Night on Aug. 6, location TBD. Fun, important matchup in the UFC’s welterweight division. pic.twitter.com/paN8sYEklY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2022

Luque is looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss to Belal Muhammad just weeks ago. Before that, he had won four straight to get back into the welterweight title picture.

Along with picking up wins over Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa, Luque served as the UFC 268 backup to the highly-anticipated rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Both fighters made it to Fight Night without issues but Luque was the ‘Plan B’ in case either pulled out.

Luque will face a tough task in the form of Neal, who rebounded from back-to-back losses to earn a split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269. He has picked up wins over the likes of Mike Perry, Niko Price, and Muhammad over his UFC tenure.

Neal earned a shot in the UFC after a first-round knockout of Chase Waldon on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017.

A location and venue have yet to be determined for the planned Luque vs. Neal headliner, but it could take place outside of Las Vegas and the UFC Apex. The promotion has slowly but surely gotten back to hosting some UFC Fight Night events around the world, including London.

The winner of the Luque/Neal matchup will move back into the UFC welterweight title discussion and could be one more win away from a potential title shot.

What are your thoughts on the planned Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal matchup?