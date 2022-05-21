Victoria Lee Graduates High School While Competing With The Best

Graduating high school is a big accomplishment in itself, but ONE Championship’s Victoria Lee has done it as a professional fighter.

ONE Championship is home to some of the best fighters on the planet, from Demetrious Johnson to the champion siblings Angela and Christian Lee. Those who follow ONE Championship surely know that the Lee siblings are very talented fighters, but there is another sister who is doing amazing things both inside the cage and out, that is younger sister Victoria Lee.

Lee has just turned 18 years old and has recently graduated from high school. In addition to this achievement, Lee is also a professional fighter. So far, she has had three professional fights under the ONE Championship banner and has won them all.

Her nickname of “The Prodigy” seems to hold water and she began fighting professionally at just 17 years old and has shown that she may be the next in the family to hold the gold in ONE Championship. Many professional fighters devote their entire lives to the sport. Many quit other jobs when they go pro, but Lee has to juggle both school and training. She has spoken previously about this to Sportskeeda.

“Most of my teachers do know me, are really understanding and they extend deadlines for me,” Lee said. “But some are kind of like, more stiff on their requirements. And then I’ll just, like, miss the test, or I’ll make it up. But for the most part, my grades are good, and my teachers are understanding about it.”

Now that high school is behind her, Lee may be ready to return to the cage, although she does not have a date set as of now. She has not publically mentioned her plans for the future at this time.

What do you think of Victoria Lee fighting professionally while attending high school?