Watch: Vitor Morais Lands Head Kick For Walk-Off KO

Brazilian lightweight Vitor Morais dominated his opponent for the first thirty seconds of their fight before ending the bout with a brutal walk-off head kick.

Facing fellow Brazilian Jean Carlos at Max Fight 24, Morais put Carlos on the defensive early before dropping him with a right hand. Carlos managed to clinch up as he got to his feet but was immediately taken down in the center of the cage.

Vitor Moraes surgically picks apart Jean Carlos then ends him with the walk-off head kick just 33 seconds into the fight. Just damn.#MaxFight24 pic.twitter.com/ebOuH7JUDt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 28, 2022

Morais didn’t waste any time in Carlos’ guard and quickly stood up to resume his pressure on the feet. A left hand forced Carlos to cover up before Morais landed a head kick and walked away as his opponent hit the canvas.

The 25-year-old Morais improved his overall record to 8-3 with this win and snapped a two-fight losing skid. Of his seven stoppage wins, six of them have come inside the first round.

What’s your reaction to this walk-off head kick from Vitor Morais at Max Fight 24?