Watch: Vladimir Seliverstov Faceplants Julio Cezar Santana In 27 Sec. KO

Light heavyweight Vladimir Seliverstov made quick work of Julio Cezar Santana via a brutal knockout at Open FC 19.

Just 27 seconds into their fight, Seliverstov threw a big right hook followed up by a few ground-and-pound strikes to send Santana collapsing in the center of the cage.

Watch Seliverstov’s knockout below.

Vladimir Seliverstov destroys Julio Cezar Santana in 30 seconds. Faceplanted #OPENFC19 pic.twitter.com/elpJFGaIcI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 15, 2022

Seliverstov has now won two of his last three fights since making the move to Open FC. In his Open FC debut, he finished Rakhmatullo Sattarov via corner stoppage in Dec. 2020.

Seliverstov made his professional debut back in June 2013, earning a 23-second knockout of Roman Magsumov at Scythian Gold. He would go on to enjoy brief stints in Fight Nights Global and Battle on Volga.

As for Santana, he’s now lost three of his last four after suffering defeats in Samurai FC to Marcos Brigagao and Cristiano Diniz.

Seliverstov’s knockout wasn’t the only notable performance on the Open FC 19 card. Following Seliverstov’s co-main event victory, Yuriy Fedorov earned a unanimous decision win in the main event over Shamil Abasov in a heavyweight matchup.

What is your reaction to Vladimir Seliverstov’s knockout?