Volkanovski: I Don’t Need 7 Defenses To Surpass Aldo As FW GOAT

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he doesn’t need seven title defenses to surpass José Aldo as the division’s greatest of all time.

Discussion has arisen recently regarding who is the GOAT of the 145lbs weight class following Volkanovski’s latest title defence at UFC 273. The UFC featherweight champion made easy work that night as he dominated ‘The Korean Zombie’ over four rounds before obtaining a stoppage victory.

Following the fight, many declared Volkanovski the featherweight GOAT. He himself has defeated the man many argue is the greatest to ever grace the division in Aldo.

In a recent interview with TMZSports, Volkanovski answered the question on everyone’s lips: Does he think he’s the GOAT at featherweight?

“Do I think I’m the best featherweight as in skill-wise? Yeah, I do,” said Volkanovski. “But I mean, to say you’re the GOAT, I think a lot more comes in to play… I look at Aldo. I say Aldo is the GOAT, to be defending for that long.

“One thing people need to respect, yeah, obviously the competition probably wasn’t what it is now, and that’s no shot, that’s just facts, but, look at what we do: training, injuries, weight cuts, days you just don’t turn up. To be champion for as long as he was and to defend the belt as much as he did under them circumstances, it’s pretty impressive.”

While he seems to believe he is the “BOAT” of the featherweight division, the one element of missing from Volkanovski’s claim to being the GOAT involves the number of title defenses he has. ‘The Great’ has only three to his name, in comparison to the seven of Aldo’s.

Still, Volkanovski doesn’t think he has to even Aldo’s number for him to surpass him in the FW GOAT conversation.

“I don’t think I need—how many defenses did he have? Seven? I don’t need seven defenses. I’ve taken him out, I’ve taken Max out twice, you know, look at the guys I’m taking out. It’s not too far, but I think you can pull me back on a few of them. I go out there and take someone else out in wild fashion, and just walk through someone—again, I’m not the one to say it, but you’re looking at pound-for-pound and then you’re looking at GOAT in your division.”

UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently declared the Australian as the GOAT of the featherweight division in his eyes, with his case being that résumés don’t matter when he hasn’t personally seen a 45-pounder who can beat the current UFC featherweight champion.

There are more certainly a couple of other names that could be thrown into the mix including the likes of Max Holloway and Conor McGregor for their achievements in the division. Yet, the more time goes on with Volkanovski having the strap around his waist, the more he could solidify himself as the GOAT.

