Watch: Vyacheslav Svischev Lands Three Quick Left Hands For KO Win

Russian bantamweight Vyacheslav Svischev flashed some deadly striking accuracy over the weekend at Open FC 19 in Samara, Russia.

Scheduled as the fourth fight of a six-fight main card, Svischev entered the cage opposite Kyrgyzstan’s Belek Aliev.

After the two bantamweights exchanged on the feet early, the southpaw Svischev backed Aliev up with a jab followed by a left straight to the body. The Russian fighter then landed a perfectly timed left uppercut as Aliev ducked in before following up with a left straight to the head as Aliev was falling to the canvas.

Vyacheslav Svischev just flatlines Belek Aliev with a series of left hands in the first. Body-head-dead#OPENFC19 pic.twitter.com/ZLo5qXDtnl — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 15, 2022

The 28-year-old Svischev improves his record to 9-2 with this win. Now on a four-fight win streak, Svischev has finished all four of those opponents via strikes and all of his career victories have come via stoppage.

Svischev’s win was the third of what ended up being four-straight KO/TKO finishes on the Open FC 19 main card. Light heavyweight Vladimir Seliverstov stopped his opponent in less than thirty seconds following Svischev’s victory, and in the heavyweight main event Yuriy Fedorov won a unanimous decision over Shamil Abasov.

What’s your reaction to Vyacheslav Svischev’s knockout?