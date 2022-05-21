Watch: Akhmed Aliev Earns Brutal KO Vs. Darrell Horcher At Eagle FC 47

Lightweight Akhmed Aliev earned a wild finish over former UFC veteran Darrell Horcher to open up the Eagle FC 47 main card.
Aliev found his timing with his striking just seconds into the fight, landing a barrage of strikes on Horcher early. A big right hook knocked down Horcher and Aliev followed it up with a couple of hard ground-and-pound punches to end the fight.
Watch Aliev’s finish below.
Aliev and Horcher were both making their Eagle FC debuts following brief stints in the PFL. In his last appearance in the PFL in 2021, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Loik Radzhabov at PFL 4 last June.
Aliev made a name for himself in Fight Nights Global, earning a series of being finishes over the likes of Diego Brandao and Ivan Jorge.
Aliev could potentially get a lightweight title shot in Eagle FC for his next appearance later this year.
What is your reaction to Akhmed Aliev’s knockout?