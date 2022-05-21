Watch: Akhmed Aliev Earns Brutal KO Vs. Darrell Horcher At Eagle FC 47

Lightweight Akhmed Aliev earned a wild finish over former UFC veteran Darrell Horcher to open up the Eagle FC 47 main card.

Aliev found his timing with his striking just seconds into the fight, landing a barrage of strikes on Horcher early. A big right hook knocked down Horcher and Aliev followed it up with a couple of hard ground-and-pound punches to end the fight.

Watch Aliev’s finish below.

30 SECOND KO



From Akhmed Aliev makes an impressive Eagle FC debut #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/GgPrOepa4I — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Aliev and Horcher were both making their Eagle FC debuts following brief stints in the PFL. In his last appearance in the PFL in 2021, he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Loik Radzhabov at PFL 4 last June.

Aliev made a name for himself in Fight Nights Global, earning a series of being finishes over the likes of Diego Brandao and Ivan Jorge.

Aliev could potentially get a lightweight title shot in Eagle FC for his next appearance later this year.

