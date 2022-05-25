Watch: Aleksandar Terzić Puts Opponent To Sleep From Half Guard

Aleksandar Terzić put his opponent to sleep with an arm-triangle choke to earn pick up a win in the co-main event of ARMMADA 1.

Working from top position against fellow Serbian Miladin Kolarski, Terzić took advantage of his opponent’s attempt to turn away and wrapped up an arm-triangle choke from half guard.

Aleksandar Terzic chokes Miladin Kolarski to sleep from half guard. Arm triangle or modified von flue choke? #ARMMADA1 pic.twitter.com/fHxwQgvHkZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 22, 2022

Arm-triangle chokes are typically finished from side control, but the Serbian lightweight didn’t have the necessary room to step over Kolarski’s guard due to their proximity to the cage.

The position certainly didn’t seem to dissuade Terzić, and the 27-year old showed off his strength by choking Kolariski unconscious despite being in his opponent’s half guard.

Terzić rebounded from his second career loss with this win and improved his overall pro record to 8-2. The 27-year old lightweight has won by stoppage in six of his eight career wins, and this was his third victory via arm-triangle choke.

This was the first MMA event organized by the Serbian-based ARMMADA promotion. Only one of the event’s eight fights went the distance, and Terzić’s win in the co-main event was the third submission of the night.

