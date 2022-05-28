Watch: Islam Djabrailov Wins Title With Slam And Elbows

Islam Djabrailov finished his opponent with a huge slam and follow-up elbows at We Love MMA 58 to claim the German promotion’s vacant bantamweight title.

After escaping a ground exchange with opponent Manuel Rodriguez, Djabrailov immediately shot for a double leg takedown against the cage as the Spaniard got to his feet. Djabrailov lifted Rodriguez away from the cage before slamming him to the mat and followed up with several brutal elbows until the referee stepped in.

Terrible azote de Islam Djabrailov en la pelea estelar de We Love MMA 58 el sabado pasado en Alemania. Video original: https://t.co/RqnHK8XNlg pic.twitter.com/E9mBBKqudY — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 23, 2022

The German fighter celebrated his impressive win with a backflip in the center of the cage.

Djabrailov improves his pro record to 7-4 with this victory and picks up the fourth stoppage win of his career. The German fighter debuted in 2018 and started out 1-2 before a four-fight win streak that culminated with him originally winning the We Love MMA bantamweight title in 2019.

The German bantamweight went 1-2 competing for other promotions in 2020 and 2021 but made a successful return to We Love MMA with this title-winning performance.

What’s your reaction to Islam Djabrailov’s title-winning stoppage via slam and elbows?