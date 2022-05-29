Sunday, May 29, 2022
Watch: Jonas Ortega Drops Opponent With Body Shot In Mexico City

By Drew Beaupré
Lux Fight League 22
(Lux Fight League/UFC Fight Pass)
Featherweight Jonas Ortega made short work of his opponent thanks to a brutal body shot at Lux Fight League 22 in Mexico City.

Matched up with Kevin Arreola, the Mexican featherweights traded a few strikes early before Arreola threw a head kick as Ortega came forward. “Rifle” blocked the kick and came back with a left straight to the body that sent Arreola staggering towards the cage.

Ortega immediately chased after Arreola as he fell to the mat and followed up with strikes until the ref stepped in just over 30 seconds into the fight.

Jonas “Rifle” Ortega has yet to go beyond the first round in his career. After a rear-naked choke win over Joel Gomez in the first round of his pro debut, Ortega found himself on the opposite end of the same submission in the opening round of his fight with Bryan Arreaga.

The Mexican fighter improves his pro record to 2-1 with this win over Kevin Arreola. All three of his pro fights have been contested for the Mexico City-based Lux Fight League.

What’s your reaction to this finish from Jonas Ortega at Lux Fight League 22?

