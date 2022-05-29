Watch: Kevin Vallejos Locks Up Standing Rear-Naked Choke

Featherweight Kevin Vallejos locked up a standing rear-naked choke that forced this opponent to tap in the first round of their fight at Samurai Fight House 4.

Vallejos was matched up with fellow undefeated Argentinian Gabriel Vargas as part of the event’s main card. Vargas got right to work trying to wrestle early but struggled to control Vallejos against the cage and was forced to return to space as Vallejos pursued him with punches.

Another clinch from Vargas and an attempt to grab a single-leg takedown quickly backfired, as Vallejos grabbed his neck and pulled Vargas upright.

Kevin Vallejos snatches up the standing RNC against Gabriel Vargas to move to 5-0#SFH4 pic.twitter.com/7W3IhD2NuZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 22, 2022

Vargas briefly struggled to fight Vallejos’ hands but was forced to tap as soon as the choke was fully locked-in.

While a standard rear-naked choke certainly isn’t a rare submission in MMA, finishing them from a standing position isn’t something that happens very often.

The 19-year-old Vallejos improves his record to 5-0 with this win. This was his third finish in the first round and fourth stoppage victory overall. The Argentinian fighter also went 4-0 as an amateur fighter with four finishes before turning pro in 2021.

What’s your reaction to Kevin Vallejos’ standing rear-naked choke finish?