Watch: Michal Krolik Scores Vicious First-Round Uppercut KO

Michal Krolik picked up a massive win on Friday in Polish promotion Bartosz Batra.

Krolik who has fought professionally in boxing and kickboxing was facing Batra at Wotore 5. Krolik was on a two-fight wins streak with the wins coming in kickboxing and boxing but was set to fight in MMA against Batra who is also a striker and has competed in kickboxing and bare-knuckle boxing.

Right when the fight started, Michal Krolik blitzed Bartosz Batra and got right into his face, and was landing solid shots. After appearing to rock him a few times, he then threw a perfectly timed uppercut that KO’d Batra just 30 seconds into the fight.

Michal Krolik is now on a three-fight win streak in combat sports with his last loss coming to Patrik Balaz in boxing back in January of 2021. This also was the second time he fought Batra as the two fought in bare-knuckle boxing back in October of 2020 with Krolik winning by decision, but they then ran it back in MMA and this one had a violent ending the first fight did not.

With the win, Krolik is now 11-1 in combat sports, according to Tapology, with his pro record beginning back in 2015.

Bartosz Batra, meanwhile, is now 1-3 in combat sports and is on a two-fight losing skid. His only win was a split decision victory over Aleksandr Kozachenko in 2019.

What do you think of this KO?