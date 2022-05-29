Watch: Pudzianowski Floors Materla With Uppercut AT KSW 70

Former World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski landed a huge uppercut that required no follow-up in the main event of KSW 70.

Facing former KSW middleweight champion Michał Materla at the event in Łódź, Poland, Pudzianowski needed less than two minutes to finish his Polish countryman.

After Materla blocked a huge overhand right, “Pudzian” loaded up a thunderous uppercut that sent Materla falling backwards.

Pudzianowski followed “Cipao” as he fell to the mat and landed one hammer fist before the ref jumped in to wave the fight off.

The 45-year-old Pudzianowski improved his record to 17-7 (1 NC) with the win. This was his fifth win in a row, which is the longest win streak of his MMA career. “Pudzian” has finished all 5 of his opponents during that stretch.

This finish was the fourth first-round stoppage in a row to cap off the main card of KSW 70. Of the full event’s scheduled 9 fights, 7 of them ended via stoppage.

What’s your reaction to this knockout from the former World’s Strongest Man?