Watch: Rustam Hutajulu Notches Nasty Reverse Triangle Submission

Strawweight prospect Rustam Hutajulu caught his opponent, Gideon Manurung in a nasty reverse triangle submission at ONE Pride MMA Fight Night 58.

Hutajulu was able to turn the bottom position in his favor with some of the most impressive submissions you’ve probably seen in 2022 to date.

Watch Hutajulu’s submission below.

This inverted triangle. Rustam Hutajulu submits Gideon Manurung at One Pride FN 58. Rubber legs. pic.twitter.com/ruc62HPmiC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 21, 2022

Hutajulu had lost two of his previous three MMA fights, including a first-round submission defeat to Ahmad Sopiyan at One Pride MMA Fight Night 45 last year. He has accumulated a 4-3 professional record after getting the impressive finish over Manurung.

In the One Pride MMA Fight Night 58 main event, Novan Kaunang defeated Ucu Rohendi in an atomweight title matchup. Jeka Saragih also followed up Hutajulu’s finish with a TKO over Hatoropan Simbolon for the interim lightweight belt.

What are your thoughts on Rustam Hutajulu’s submission?